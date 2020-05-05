Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / ‘Life isn’t all about sunshine’: Manish Sisodia after Delhi’s ‘corona fee’ on booze and fuel price hike

‘Life isn’t all about sunshine’: Manish Sisodia after Delhi’s ‘corona fee’ on booze and fuel price hike

Experts say the twin steps of the Delhi government will help in boosting revenue as the Covid-19 lockdown has kept most of the businesses shut in the national capital.

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Mayur Vihar Phase III, New Delhi , Monday, May 4, 2020. (Mhd Zakir / HT Photo )

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday appeared to give a reason for the government’s decision to levy a “special corona fee” on liquor and hiking petrol and diesel prices in the national capital.

Late on Monday, Manish Sisodia’s finance department said it will impose a “special corona fee” on the sale of alcohol which will be 70% of the maximum retail price (MRP).

“70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licencees for consumption off the premises… It will be 70 per cent of the MRP. The new rates will be imposed from Tuesday morning,” the finance department’s order said.

Also Read: ‘We’ve to learn to live with Covid-19’, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia



And a day later, the Delhi government raised the value added tax (VAT) on petrol from 27% to 30%, and on diesel from 16.75 % to 30% affecting the price of auto fuels in the Capital.



“Life isn’t all about rainbows and sunshine. Tough times need Tough solutions - my learning as Finance Minister,” Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy tweeted.

 

Experts say the twin steps of the Delhi government will help in boosting revenue as the Covid-19 lockdown has kept most of the businesses shut in the national capital.

Manish Sisodia’s boss and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Sunday that his government is finding it difficult to pay salaries due to revenue loss of Rs 3,200 crore in April, as compared to the previous year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
May 05, 2020 10:09 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
May 05, 2020 09:39 IST
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
May 05, 2020 09:43 IST

latest news

Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is coming to single-screen devices
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Nine test positive in Chandigarh, Covid-19 count reaches 111
May 05, 2020 11:26 IST
After Covid-19, Assam hit by African Swine Fever; 2,500 pigs dead
May 05, 2020 11:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.