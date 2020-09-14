Light drizzle, partly cloudy skies in Delhi today

After a dry spell, Delhi is likely to see very light rain or drizzle on Monday with partly cloudy skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall activity in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

“Though very light rainfall is expected, the day and night temperatures are likely to remain on the higher side because of high humidity levels. However, Delhi may see proper rain or thundershowers only around September 18-19,” said a senior IMD official.

On Sunday also, the day temperature was 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal while minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees C, two notches above normal.

“The neighbouring regions are experiencing rainfall because of which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere leading to humidity. Delhi may get some relief from heat in the day with rainfall over the weekend,” the official said.