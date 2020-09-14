Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Light drizzle, partly cloudy skies in Delhi today

Light drizzle, partly cloudy skies in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall activity in Delhi and neighbouring regions

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 08:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vehicles move through heavy rain in New Delhi earlier in September. (PTI)

After a dry spell, Delhi is likely to see very light rain or drizzle on Monday with partly cloudy skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall activity in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

Also read: 25% excess rain recorded in peninsular India, NW India largely dry

“Though very light rainfall is expected, the day and night temperatures are likely to remain on the higher side because of high humidity levels. However, Delhi may see proper rain or thundershowers only around September 18-19,” said a senior IMD official.

On Sunday also, the day temperature was 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal while minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees C, two notches above normal.

“The neighbouring regions are experiencing rainfall because of which there is high moisture content in the atmosphere leading to humidity. Delhi may get some relief from heat in the day with rainfall over the weekend,” the official said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ex-defence secy played key role in AgustaWestland deal: CBI
Sep 14, 2020 03:11 IST
GDP, LAC buzzwords as Covid-era session begins today
Sep 14, 2020 07:37 IST
China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Sep 14, 2020 06:19 IST
Man throws dog into lake in Bhopal, then smiles for video; case filed
Sep 14, 2020 07:58 IST

latest news

Light drizzle, partly cloudy skies in Delhi today
Sep 14, 2020 08:20 IST
Rupal Patel confirms return for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2
Sep 14, 2020 08:10 IST
Neymar among five sent off as Marseille grab rare win at PSG
Sep 14, 2020 08:10 IST
25% excess rain recorded in peninsular India, NW India largely dry
Sep 14, 2020 08:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.