Light rain likely in Delhi today, tomorrow

Light rain likely in Delhi today, tomorrow

Scientists said after September 6 and 7, the city will see less rain

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 08:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Saturday evening, Delhi recorded 15.6 mm rainfall, according to the Safdarjung observatory, representative of the city’s weather. (HT Photo)

After a night of receiving ‘moderate to heavy’ rainfall, Delhi is now expected to record light drizzle till September 7, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

Scientists said between September 6 and September 7, Delhi is likely to receive light rain, and after this rainfall in the city will reduce.

On Saturday evening, Delhi recorded 15.6 mm rainfall, according to the Safdarjung observatory, representative of the city’s weather.

“The monsoon trough has remained near Delhi from September 3. This is the reason the city received light rainfall on Saturday. Apart from this, the day time temperature in Delhi was high, which resulted in thunderstorm activity in Delhi-NCR,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said.



Srivastava said a cyclonic circulation passing over northwest Rajasthan also contributed to Saturday’s rain.

