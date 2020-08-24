Light rain likely in Delhi

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said there is likely to be light rain or drizzle in many areas of NCR in a few hours, including Palwal, Ballabhgarh, Farrukhnagar, Kosli and some parts of Delhi.

However, heavy rain is expected only around August 26. The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active and situated south of its normal position (from Ganganagar to Bay of Bengal). A low pressure area has formed over North Bay of Bengal on Monday. Low pressure areas are the main rain bearing system during the monsoon, which bring a lot of rain to the core monsoon region (parts of central and east India). Due to this, rainfall is likely to increase over east and central India once again.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Odisha from August 24 to 26, with extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state on August 25; over Gangetic West Bengal during August 25 and 26 and Jharkhand during August 26 and 27.

Due to the convergence of lower level easterlies from Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from Arabian Sea, rainfall activity is also likely to increase over northwest India from August 25: Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to record heavy rain from August 25 to 28 and Uttarakhand is likely to record heavy to very heavy rain from August 25 to 28.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to record widespread and heavy rain on August 26 and 27.

Overall, the monsoon rain over the country since June 1 has been 7% in excess, with 6% in excess over east and northeast India; 14% deficient over northwest India; 13% in excess over central India and 26% in excess over the south Peninsula.