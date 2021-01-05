Light rain, wind, mercury keeps air cleaner

In its forecast for the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city may get colder from Thursday and also predict fog in the morning. (AP file photo)

Light rain, high wind speed and relatively higher temperatures ensured that Delhi’s air stayed in the moderate zone for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

In its forecast for the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city may get colder from Thursday and also predict fog in the morning.

the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from 4pm on Monday to 8.30am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.7 mm rainfall, while Palam and Lodi Road observatories recorded 4mm and 4.8mm rainfall respectively.

At the Aya Nagar observatory 8mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30am on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said light rain is likely to continue through Tuesday night, till Wednesday morning. “Till 12pm on Wednesday, some parts of Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall but by midday, the western disturbance will pass from over Delhi,” said Srivastava.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin, Delhi reported an air quality index value of 140, in the moderate category. On Monday, the AQI was 151.

At 5 pm on Tuesday, at least six out of the total 37 air quality monitoring centres recorded ‘satisfactory’ AQI. This included areas around Alipur, Dwarka, Mandir Marg, Aya Nagar, Pusa, and Lodhi Road.

Delhi had just one moderate air day in December on 14th. The air quality last month was mostly in the very poor-poor zone, as per CPCB data.

Union environment ministry’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said by Tuesday night, the AQI at many parts of Delhi is likely to enter satisfactory zone.

“The AQI is likely to stay in the moderate to satisfactory category on Tuesday and in the moderate to poor category on Wednesday. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate on January 7 and January 8,” the Safar analysis read.

Srivastava said from Thursday, the temperature will start falling again, settling at around 7 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 13.2 degree Celsius. This was 6 degrees above the season’s normal. The maximum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Palam observatory was 14.4 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees above season’s normal, according to IMD.

The IMD also warned that from Thursday, the passing western disturbance had increased the moisture content in the air, which would cause dense fog on Thursday and Friday morning.

“Even though the western disturbance will pass from over Delhi, but the moisture content in the air will remain high, this will lead to foggy conditions in the morning hours. Visibility is also expected to fall drastically,” said Srivastava.