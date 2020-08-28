Sections
Light to moderate rain likely in Delhi today

The orange alert for Delhi means rains could lead to disruptions in routine life.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 07:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rains in Delhi this Monsoon season has led to water logging and inconvenience to commuters. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to receive ‘light to moderate’ rainfall and thundershowers on Friday evening following a hot and humid week.

An ‘orange’ alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall may impact traffic movement and the public must plan their commute in advance.

An ‘orange’ alert is issued when an impact of the rainfall is expected such as minor traffic disruptions, increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulating in low-lying areas and on roads. The alert has been issued for Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

The IMD has also issued an advisory suggesting the public must check for traffic congestion on their routes before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid going to areas that are prone to waterlogging.



Also Read: Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh

“It is likely that the city receives light to moderate rain various parts, as the monsoon trough is close to Delhi. Over the past week, there was a forecast for light rain but it didn’t occur, as the trough had moved towards the foothills and is now again moving towards Delhi,” said a IMD scientist.

While the past week went dry, Delhi had received ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall on August 20-21, that wiped away the rain deficit for this monsoon.

