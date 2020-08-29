Little to no rain in Delhi for the next few days

After receiving a good amount of rain on Friday, Delhi-NCR will be back to receiving little to no rain for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast read Saturday.

Scientists at IMD said that till Tuesday, only some parts of the national Capital are likely to receive “light to very light rain”.

“Delhi received moderate rainfall on Friday, as the monsoon trough was passing over the city. Over the next two days, ‘light’ to ‘very light’ rain may take place, as the trough will be moving southwards. On September 1 and 2, another spell of moderate rain is expected in Delhi, as the trough is expected to move towards the north then,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

He added that there was a forecast of light rain over the past week, but the monsoon trough had moved towards the Himalayan foothills, because of which there was no rain in Delhi. On August 20 and 21, Delhi had received ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall.

IMD had issued an orange alert on Friday morning for Delhi-NCR, warning of ‘light to moderate’ rain accompanied by thundershowers. At several places across the city, there were reports of water logging. In places such as Greater Kailash 2 and Vikaspuri, the water logging led to massive traffic jams.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 23.2mm of rain in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday, while the Delhi Ridge weather station recorded 44mm rain and Palam and Lodhi Road stations recorded 35.8 mm and 23.6 mm rainfall, respectively. The Aya Nagar station, however, recorded only ‘traces’ of rainfall.