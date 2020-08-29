Sections
Home / Delhi News / Little to no rain in Delhi for the next few days

Little to no rain in Delhi for the next few days

At several places across the city, there were reports of water logging, thanks to Friday’s rain

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Scientists at IMD said that till Tuesday, only some parts of the national Capital are likely to receive “light to very light rain”. (HT Photo)

After receiving a good amount of rain on Friday, Delhi-NCR will be back to receiving little to no rain for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast read Saturday.

Scientists at IMD said that till Tuesday, only some parts of the national Capital are likely to receive “light to very light rain”.

“Delhi received moderate rainfall on Friday, as the monsoon trough was passing over the city. Over the next two days, ‘light’ to ‘very light’ rain may take place, as the trough will be moving southwards. On September 1 and 2, another spell of moderate rain is expected in Delhi, as the trough is expected to move towards the north then,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

He added that there was a forecast of light rain over the past week, but the monsoon trough had moved towards the Himalayan foothills, because of which there was no rain in Delhi. On August 20 and 21, Delhi had received ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall.



IMD had issued an orange alert on Friday morning for Delhi-NCR, warning of ‘light to moderate’ rain accompanied by thundershowers. At several places across the city, there were reports of water logging. In places such as Greater Kailash 2 and Vikaspuri, the water logging led to massive traffic jams.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 23.2mm of rain in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday, while the Delhi Ridge weather station recorded 44mm rain and Palam and Lodhi Road stations recorded 35.8 mm and 23.6 mm rainfall, respectively. The Aya Nagar station, however, recorded only ‘traces’ of rainfall.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese researcher arrested in US on charges of stealing trade secrets
Aug 29, 2020 10:02 IST
Little to no rain in Delhi for the next few days
Aug 29, 2020 10:00 IST
Thailand plans to welcome foreigners this winter
Aug 29, 2020 10:01 IST
Rijiju condoles Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Rai’s death
Aug 29, 2020 09:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.