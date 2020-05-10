Lockdown 3.0: Cheers to e-tokens for booze in Delhi?

As soon as liquor shops got permission to resume operations, one could see serpentine queues or hordes of people, without any fear of the still prevalent coronavirus — all for a bottle or two of alcohol. The situation gave a good opportunity to the meme makers, and compelled many to think if alcohol should now be made available, to boost the economy, while risking the health of citizens who compromised on the advisory issued for Delhi, which still falls under the Red Zone. Probably, this brought a twist to the tale and brought in e-tokens to arrange for a systematic sale of alcohol. The government has issued a web link www.qtoken.in where people can log in and purchase the e-token required to get liquor from a nearby shop.





Mohit Mishra, an MNC employee and a resident of Malviya Nagar, recalls how he ventured out on day one of the reopening of liquor shops in Delhi, and came back empty handed. He says, “Standing in queues without following any guidelines is a big no for me at this time when the fear of corona is still there. I am totally up for e-token system; at least I would be sure of getting booze without getting corona back home! Last time, I had to return empty handed due to the chaos, hope it won’t be the same now.”

The link generates a unique e-token, which will be valid for one hour. “It’s much better than the earlier suggested plan of home delivery, since it will also keep in check that only those above 21 years of age can book their turn. Not just that, it will also ensure social distancing and I am assuming that other laws relevant for the sale of alcohol will also be put into place now,” says Piyush Dudega, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur.

But not everyone is applauding this new plan of action for systematic sale of alcohol. Dinesh Mangla, chartered accountant and a resident of Karol Bagh, says, “Government is ignoring the fact that in the wake of boosting their economy, they are ruining the lives of many. Alcohol addicts will do anything to get their dose of desi even if it means getting it at the cost of their own family members. For the last 45 days, their addiction was in control, but now I fear that the situation will get much worse.”





“The notorious elements who could sell alcohol in black market will get eliminated now...”

— Anant Kumar Gunjan, SHO, Amar Colony police station

Those corona warriors, who were on duty outside wine shops, feel relieved that at least their efforts to keep people’s lives safe won’t go wasted. RP Meena, DCP (Southeast), says, “The buyer will be given a time slot for the purchase and only limited number of people can come in at a given time, which will help maintain the social distancing norm. Since the crowd problem will be solved, it will be easier to handle them.” And Anant Kumar Gunjan, SHO, Amar Colony police station, adds, “This process is much better. First, it would be easier to maintain social distancing, and second, the notorious elements who could sell alcohol in black market will get eliminated. It also makes the situation safer for cops as well as the shopkeepers to fulfil their responsibility without worrying about their own health.”

