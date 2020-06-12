Sections
Lockdown won't be extended in Delhi, says health minister

Lockdown won’t be extended in Delhi, says health minister

Delhi along with most parts of the country began Unlock 1.0 this week, allowing shopping malls, salons and places of worship to open in addition to several other activities that were approved in May.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Capital’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 34,687 and of these, 1,085 have died, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin that accounts for cases and deaths from the day before. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will not be extended in Delhi, which has more than 34,600 cases, health minister Satyendar Jain has said.

“No, the lockdown will not be extended,” Satyendar Jain said when asked if there have been discussions to extend the lockdown in the Capital city, according to news agency ANI.

The Capital’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 34,687 and of these, 1,085 have died, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin that accounts for cases and deaths from the day before.



The death toll in Delhi due to the Covid-19 soared past the 1,000 mark on Thursday as the city recorded 1,877 new infections and 101 new fatalities.

It was a new record for single-day numbers which reinforce fears about the outbreak worsening and the need to rapidly ramp up health care infrastructure.

The latest figures push the city’s case fatality rate, or the proportion of infected persons who succumb to the illness, to 3.13%, the highest it has been since March 25, when a single death had taken place from among 35 infections.

The 1,877 new cases came from testing 5,360 samples or a test confirmation rate of over 35%.

