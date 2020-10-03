Lowest new cases in Delhi since Aug 31

The Capital added 2,258 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, according to the daily health bulletin — the fewest fresh infections in a day since August 31, when the city logged 1,358 cases.

Saturday’s tally was also far fewer than the average 3,025 cases reported each day during the preceding seven days. This, however, could be because of fewer tests conducted on account of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, when only 39,306 samples were tested as compared to average of over 53,000 samples tested every day.

The fewer tests meant a slight increase in the positivity rate, which however remained below 6%, at 5.74% on Saturday, compared to 5.19% the day before. The transmission of the disease is thought to be in control if a positivity rate of less than 5% is maintained over two weeks.

However, despite the dip reflected in Saturday’s bulletin, the Capital exceeded the number of tests conducted on August 31, when 14,389 tests were conducted.

Delhi also reported 34 more deaths due to the viral infection, taking the total toll to 5,472, the data shows. The cumulative case fatality ratio (CFR) – fraction of deaths among total cases reported – stands at 1.9%, slightly higher than the national average of 1.57%.

The number of people hospitalised with the infection has also declined over the last 10 days, dipping below 6,000 for the first time since a surge in cases in the second week of September. As on Saturday, 5,989 people were admitted to hospitals across the city with Covid-19. At its peak, the number of hospitalisations had been over 7,000.

“The availability of beds — especially intensive care unit beds — has improved in the city over the last seven to eight days with the number of hospitalisations reducing by around 1,000. The situation is much better right now,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

The number of active cases or those with current infections has also come down to just over 25,000 for the first time since the second week of September. At its peak, there were over 32,000 active cases in Delhi.