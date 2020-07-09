Sections
Home / Delhi News / Major fire in West Delhi warehouse: Official

Major fire in West Delhi warehouse: Official

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 03:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

A call about the fire was received at around 10.23 pm and 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director. (ANI/Twitter)

A major fire broke out at a warehouse in West Delhi’s Mundka area on Wednesday night, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said.

A call about the fire was received at around 10.23 pm and 34 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director.

It is suspected that the warehouse had medical equipments, he said, adding the fire-fighting operations are underway to bring the blaze under control. The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.



