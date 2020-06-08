Malls, restaurants back in business after 3 months, but most patrons keep away

Delhi’s popular malls and favourite eateries Monday opened its doors for business -- after remaining shut for nearly three months owing to the nationwide lockdown on account fo Covid-19 -- albeit with a thin customer turnout.

Some of the restaurants, which before the lockdown had a long wait list with patrons cooling their heels outside their doors for a table, on Monday were largely empty with only a few customers walking in.

Most establishments were geared up to the challenge of functioning amid the pandemic but with precautions. Floor-markings to ensure social distancing graced most restaurants, while staff members were fully decked in masks, gloves, face shields and protective covering.

Sarvana Bhavan, a much favoured chain specialising in south Indian food with two outlets in central Delhi’s Connaught Place, started its services Monday, with all its staff members wearing masks and gloves. Even though the management has planned to allow seating on alternate tables, the low number of customers ensured ample space among the few customers.

“Usually by noon, we would have at least 25-30 people waiting outside for a table. For the first time since we opened in Delhi,we had an almost empty restaurant at lunchtime. These are peculiar times and, maybe, business will pick up in a few days,” Saravana Bhavan’s Janpath outlet manager said, without giving his name.

Another popular eatery in south Delhi’s Defence Colony, the 30-year-old Swagath Restaurant, also threw open its doors to diners. Anil Verma, the restaurant’s operations head, said business was resumed taking all precautionary measures such as frequent sanitisation of dining area and rearrangement of the seating plan.

“We are following all norms laid out by the government. The cutlery and aprons are thoroughly sanitised and we are ensuring a 1.5-metre distance between tables,” Verma said.

In malls too, visitors had to go through an elaborate sanitisation and screening exercise before entry. In south Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall, apart from screening visitors for temperature, automated hand sanitising machines have been installed at all corners for use by shoppers. Foot pedals have been installed for dispensing the sanitising liquid, so that contact with the bottle is nil.

Many high-end brands selling clothing, apparel, watches and perfumes, which were operating in smaller spaces, have made arrangements of dedicated entry and exit routes, and rules of not touching the items on sale.

“All shops are open but we did not get many shoppers today (Monday),” said a mall official.

Fifty-three-year-old Tarun Sakhiya, a resident of Saket, was seen walking around the Select Citywalk mall with his wife, both wearing face shields and masks. He said the mall was their favourite haunt before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and they were excited to see it open on Monday after a long gap.

“There is definitely uncertainty and fear among everyone now, but we need to accept that this is how life will be with this new virus. Our children don’t stay with us and we have been cooped up inside our house for so long that we needed this outing,” Sakhiya said.

In Vasant Kunj’s Ambiance Mall, the footfall picked up towards evening, with a few families and couples seen walking around.

“We are taking all precautions and for how long can one stay home. Offices and public transport have started then what is the point keeping malls closed?” Anumegha Roy, a 26-year-old resident of Vasant Kunj Block B, said.

Some shopping malls remained closed on Monday to make the arrangements mandated by the government. DLF Shopping Malls said they will reopen their gates in a phased manner through the week. “We will take this week to open up our malls across Delhi and NCR, in a phased manner. All arrangements will be made to ensure the safety of shoppers,” a statement by the DLF read.

Some restaurants also stayed closed as their proprietors were uncertain of the effect of opening their doors to public, especially when the Covid-19 cases were at an all-time high. Several iconic eateries such as Old Delhi’s Karim’s and Moti Mahal, Connaught Place’s Embassy Restaurant and the United Coffee House, and Khan Market’s Big Chill, chose to remain closed for the time being.

“There are so many things that are beyond our control now. We can sanitise our staff and clean our premises but the carelessness of one person can shut the business off again. We are trying to work out a plan and we will take a few days before resuming operations,” Sunil Malhotra of Embassy Restaurant said.

Popular restaurants in hotspot Nizamuddin West, such as Ghalib Kebab Corner and Al Quresh Restaurant continued to provide only takeaway and home delivery services.

The members of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) said more businesses are likely to open in the coming days.“Restaurants are working out the nitty-gritty of reopening. There is no use in hurrying with this,” Anurag Katriar, president, NRAI, said.