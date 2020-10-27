Man arrested 2 days after body found in a bed box

Since Salman was missing, a murder case was registered and he was marked as the prime suspect, because he was missing. (File Photo (Representative Image))

The police on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man, whose body, bearing multiple stab wounds and injuries caused by a blunt object, was found inside a bed box in his rented flat in north Delhi’s Sant Nagar near Burari two days earlier.

The suspect, Salman, was the suspect’s childhood friend and flat partner. Both are from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Salman works as a mason and was employed with Malik, who was a building and manpower contractor, deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogations, police said, Salman confessed and told police he killed his flatmate, Sameer Malik, following an argument over two months’ salary the latter owed him.

Salman had moved to Malik’s flat around three months ago, a police officer associated with the probe said.

Since Salman was missing, a murder case was registered and he was marked as the prime suspect, because he was missing. The police raided his possible hideouts and caught him from Morabadad. During the interrogation, Salman told the police that Malik had not been paying his salary for the past two months.

On Friday night, the DCP said, the two consumed liquor in the flat and got into a fight over the payment issue.

“During the scuffle, Salman stabbed Malik and hit him with a brick, because of which he died. Salman put Malik’s body in the bed box, locked the flat, and fled,” said Alphonse, adding that the knife and brick used in the crime were recovered from Salman.