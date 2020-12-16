Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Man arrested at Delhi airport with 30 lakh Japanese yen

Man arrested at Delhi airport with 30 lakh Japanese yen

Ansar Ali was apprehended with 3 million yen (Rs 21 lakh) at the Indira Gandhi International airport with an Air India tickey to Tokyo.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

He could not produce any relevant documents related foreign exchange nor could he provide correct information about having the notes in his possession. (REUTERS (Representative Image))

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently apprehended a man at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi with 30 lakh Japanese yen (approximately Rs 21 lakh in Indian currency).

The man was later handed over to the airport customs officers for further investigation.

A senior CISF official said that he noticed bundles of currency notes on December 14 when the man named Ansar Ali passed his hand bag through an X-ray machine in the security hold area after he had checked in. After searching, 30 lakh yen was recovered.

Ali had a ticket to the Japanese capital Tokyo via Air India flight AI-1306.

Ali could not produce any relevant documents related foreign exchange nor could he provide correct information about having the notes in his possession during inquiries, after which he was then handed over to the customs officers for further action.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
SC to hear plea on removal of farmers from Delhi’s border on Thursday
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Do not withdraw challenge’: Manish Sisodia to UP minister’s debate dare
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Asian countries, Switzerland at risk in US Treasury’s currency report
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
CAT dismisses tax official’s appeal against compulsory retirement
by Rajeev Jayaswal
IITs, IIMs, ISRO result of Nehru’s vision: Rajasthan CM
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Six new ‘eyes in the sky’ for IAF to be built by DRDO on Air India planes
by Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.