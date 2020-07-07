Man arrested for duping AIIMS nursing officer of Rs 34 lakh on pretext of marriage

During investigation, it was established that the accused was in Vijayawada and a police team was sent there to arrest him

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a nursing officer at AIIMS of Rs 34 lakh on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Sadik Imran, was nabbed from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday with the help of mobile phone and technical surveillance, they said.

Police said the matter was reported to them by the woman at the Mehrauli police station in South Delhi on March 3.

The woman, who works as a nursing officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, stated in her complaint that she received a friend request from the accused on Facebook in 2018.

After verifying his friend list, she accepted his request, police said.

According to the complainant, during the course of their friendship, he also promised to marry her and even took her to Leh, Ladakh on a vacation. After winning her confidence, he induced her that he wanted to start a hotel business before their marriage and asked her to transfer Rs 34 lakh in his bank account.

After she transferred the amount, he started avoiding her calls and when she realised that she had been cheated by him, she reported the matter to police, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said based on her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). During investigation, it was established that the accused was in Vijayawada and a police team was sent there to arrest him, he said.

He was produced before the concerned court in Vijayawada and brought to Delhi on transit remand and produced before the Saket court on Monday, the DCP added.

The accused disclosed that he was unemployed. Hence, he hatched the conspiracy to fulfil his needs and all the money that he received from the woman had been spent by him in opening a hotel business, which was started by him but he ran into losses, Thakur said.

His bank account details, documents, passbooks have been recovered from his house in Vijayawada, the officer added.