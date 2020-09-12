Man bites off employee’s finger after verbal spat in Mayur Vihar, doctors reattach it

A 40-year-old man bit off the finger of his employee in east Delhi’s Mayur on Saturday after an alleged heated spat over work timings and the issue of returning home on time.

Investigators said the man bit off and then spat out the little finger of the victim, identified as Mohit Kumar, 34, on the floor.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that Kumar then proceeded to pick up his finger and rushed to a private hospital, where doctors reattached it.

The DCP said the suspect, identified as Hemant Sidharth, who is absconding. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years.

According to the police, Kumar lives with his family in Ghaziabad and works for an insurance firm in the national capital. The incident, according to the victim’s statement, took place on September 4 when he met his boss Sidharth in Akshardham, from where the duo drove to Karol Bagh for some office-related work.

“When they returned to Akshardham in the evening, Kumar cited some personal work and wanted to leave for home. He wanted to drive in his own vehicle that was parked in Akshardham. But Sidharth insisted that they go to Mayur Vihar first for some work,” said the DCP.

Kumar reluctantly agreed to go with his boss, but on the condition that he would be dropped back to Akshardham quickly.

Once in Mayur Vihar, the two men allegedly had a spat, which later escalated with Sidharth allegedly verbally abusing his junior, the officer said.

“When I told him not to abuse me, Sidharth slapped me. When I tried to protect my face with my hands, he pulled at my hands and bit off the little finger of my left hand,” alleged Kumar, in his complaint.

Sidharth then allegedly spat the severed finger on the floor even as the injured man dialled the police.

He was later rushed to a private hospital by a police team, where doctors managed tor reattach his finger.

On Thursday, Kumar approached the police to register a first information report against his boss, after which a hunt was launched for Sidharth.