Man caught for theft dies in judicial custody, family alleges torture

A 24-year-old man died in judicial custody in the early hours of Thursday, nearly 24 hours after he was allegedly caught stealing a mini truck and thrashed by the truck owner and the public in north-east Delhi’s Kabir Nagar near Welcome, the police said.

His family members and relatives have alleged that he was physically tortured by the police at the Welcome police station and he may have succumbed to his internal injuries thus sustained.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Ved Prakash Surya, however, refuted the allegations and said before he was taken into police custody, the man, identified as Mesar alias Salman, was assaulted by the public after they allegedly caught him stealing the mini truck.

Surya said Mesar was arrested on charges of theft and was medically examined before being produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody in Mandoli jail.

“Since Mesar was in judicial custody at the time of his death, a judicial inquiry by a metropolitan magistrate has been initiated in the matter. Further legal action would be taken accordingly,” Surya said.

On Wednesday, around 2.50am, the DCP said the police control room was informed by a caller that a vehicle thief was caught on the 100 feet road in Kabir Nagar. A team from the Welcome police station reached the spot and met one Hira Lal Karma, who produced the alleged thief, identified as Mesar, from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun.

Kamra told the police that Mesar was trying to steal his truck but Kamra saw him and raised the alarm. Kamra caught Mesar with the help of some locals and they assaulted him before informing the police, the DCP said.

“Mesar had injuries on his body. He was immediately sent to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was medically examined. A case under sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and Mesar was arrested,” said Surya, adding that one master key ( the kind used to steal vehicles) was also seized from Mesar.

Mesar was produced before a Delhi court Wednesday afternoon and he was remanded in judicial custody. That evening, he was sent to Mandoli jail.

Around midnight, the DCP said Mesar complained of pain and uneasiness. His condition deteriorated and he was admitted to Hedgewar Hospital, where he died during treatment. The body was later sent to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for an autopsy.

Mesar’s relative Abdul Waseem said Mesar worked as a cab driver and lived in Pul Prahladpur area. According to Waseem, Mesar had left home in the cab on Tuesday night along with his friend who had some work in north-east Delhi.

On Wednesday morning, a policeman telephonically informed Mesar’s family that he had been arrested by the Welcome police on theft charges.

“We went to the police station but the police did not allow us to meet him. We talked to him over the investigating officer’s (IO) cellphone. He told us that he was in extreme pain. Around 2am Thursday, we were informed about his death at the GTB Hospital. We suspect that he succumbed to injuries caused by police torture,” Waseem said.

On these allegations, DCP Surya said, “Mesar was assaulted by the public and not by police . We are initiating legal action against the truck owner and others who had assaulted Mesar.”