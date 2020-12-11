Man dies after being stabbed 22 times, his friends injured; three held

A man was repeatedly stabbed to death and two others injured, allegedly by two men and a juvenile person on Wednesday night, the police said. The three men were attacked while returning home from Safdarjung hospital where the two injured men work as contractual housekeeping staff. The attackers, police said, also used to work at the hospital but had been replaced by their contractor with the injured men. Police believe that this had motivated the attack on them. All three attackers have been caught, police said.

The man who was killed was identified as Neeraj, and, according to police, he was stabbed 22 times.The injured were identified as Mukesh, who sustained 12 stab wounds, and his brother, Rakesh, who was stabbed at least five times. All three were identified only by their first names.

The incident took place on Wednesday night around 10pm when Mukesh and Rakesh left the hospital after completing their shift and were accompanied by their friend Neeraj.

“They had just reached a slum cluster near the hospital where two men, Krishan and Ravi, accompanied by a juvenile person, intercepted them. They had an argument with Mukesh and Rakesh which soon turned violent. As Neeraj intervened, Krishan, Ravi and the juvenile took out knives and stabbed him multiple times. When Mukesh and Rakesh tried to raise the alarm, they too were stabbed. As they collapsed, bleeding profusely, the locals and passersby reported the incident to the police. All three were rushed to Safdarjung hospital where Neeraj was pronounced dead while Mukesh and Rakesh are undergoing treatment,” said a senior police officer, not wishing to be named.

Neeraj’s family members were informed and his body was sent for an autopsy. Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the medical examination revealed that Neeraj was stabbed 22 times.

A staffer from the company which had employed the injured men at the hospital said the incident took place after the office shift and off the hospital premises. The men had also fought previously over similar issues, he said.

During the initial inquiry, Mukesh and Rakesh identified the attackers in their statements. “Based on their statements, we arrested the two men and apprehended the juvenile. “Our probe revealed that Mukesh and Rakesh had been replaced with Krishan and Ravi by their contractor and because of that, they were angry with the duo and led to the fatal attack on Wednesday,” the DCP said.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station.