Man dies of electrocution after touching a power pole in Nizamuddin

A 23-year-old man died of electrocution after he touched an electricity pole, located in a park in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin, late Sunday night. The man had gotten engaged to be married three months ago and was to have the nuptials before December. Police have registered a case of death due to negligence to probe the incident.

According to the police, they received a call at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station around 11.50pm reporting that a man has died of electrocution after he came in contact with a pole at a park near Nizamuddin Basti. A police team reached the spot rushed the injured man to AIIMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) RP Meena said the police were later able to identify the man as Jubair, a resident of Nizamuddin Basti, who worked at a car accessories shop in Lajpat Nagar. He hailed from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. His body was sent for a postmortem examination and the family members were informed, the DCP said.

Meena said the spot where he got electrocuted was inspected and a case of causing death due to negligence was registered against unknown persons to probe the matter. “A team from power discom BSES also visited the spot and cut the supply to the pole,” he said.

A BSES official said the stretch and the pole in question are not maintained by BSES.

When contacted, PWD officials did not comment on the matter.

According to Jubair’s cousin Rehman, he had just returned home from work and was talking to his mother over the phone, when the incident took place. “His mother is visually challenged and lives with Jubair’s three brothers and father in Amroha. While talking over the phone, he touched the pole unintentionally and got electrocuted. Some men known to him, who were present in the area, used a stick to separate him from the pole and then he was rushed to the hospital,” Rehman said.

He said Jubair got betrothed three months ago and was planning to get married before December. “His was a poor family and we pray to the government to help them in any way possible,” said Rehman, who runs an apparel shop in Nizamuddin.