Man held for posing as IFS officer in PMO office, duping people

Delhi Police have arrested a 43-year-old man who was allegedly impersonating as an Indian Foreign Service officer posted in the Prime Minister’s Office and allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them government and non-government contracts.

Police said the man had recently duped a Gujarat-based businessman of Rs 36 crore.

The arrested man was identified as one Piyush Bandopadhyay, who lived in Noida and claimed to be an M.Tech graduate from IIT-Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Joint commissioner of police (economic offences wing) OP Mishra said they got a complaint from a bio-toilet company alleging that its representatives met a woman, Shweta Sorout, who introduced herself as the India head for the Intellectual Innovation Think Tank (IITT), a company engaged in the sale of patent technology to government and non-government agencies all across the world.

“She also claimed that her husband Piyush Bandopadhyay was an IFS officer presently posted in the PMO and arranged a meeting of the representatives of the company with her husband in Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi. The complainant said Bandopadhyay informed them that all projects related to Make-in-India, smart city, solar energy, etc. were looked after by him and claimed he could get any proposal of the company passed by the government of India,” Mishra said.

The joint commissioner said the complainant’s company was lured by Bandopadhyay and his wife and its representatives then convinced another company based in Dubai, to purchase the patent technology from Intellectual Innovation Think Tank (IITT).

“As per their mutual discussion, an initial amount of $3.1 million was transferred by the Dubai-based company to the account of IITT, of which Sorout is a trustee. Later, another sum of money was also transferred and the total amount paid to IITT turned out to be Rs 36 crores. But after the payment, when Bandopadhyay and his wife stopped responding to calls and messages from representatives of the two companies, they turned suspicious of the couple and lodged a police complaint,” he said.

Mishra said, during initial probe, it was learnt that two more complaints have been filed before a central investigating agency against Bandopadhyay. “On this, he was put on surveillance and following a raid at his Noida residence, he was arrested. A beacon-fitted car, in which Bandopadhyay travelled for his meetings with his targets, was also seized from his house. We also seized from him documents related to properties that he had bought using the money earned through cheating,” he said.

The officer said, when questioned, Bandopadhyay said he always used to have business meetings in five-star hotels to make it look authentic. “In order to give an impression about his coveted status as a senior government functionary, he would get the phones of all his visitors and clients deposited beforehand. He would often drop names of senior officials before the clients during business conversations to create an impression and used to mention government initiatives to make his targets believe that he played important role in policy-making,” Mishra said.

Role of Bandopadhyay’s wife Sorout’s and other suspects are being investigated, the officer said. Bandopadhyay’s educational background is also being verified.