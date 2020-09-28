Man held for raping 24-year-old woman in Delhi

People hold placards during a protest over crimes against women, near Rajghat in New Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)

A finance firm employee — who had lost his job during the lockdown — raped a 24-year-old factory worker at his home in South Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday after luring her on the pretext of a job interview, police said.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday.

“We arrested the suspect from his home. The survivor has identified him as the man who raped her,” said RP Meena, DCP (south-east).

The woman lives in Ghaziabad and works in a factory in an east Delhi neighborhood. Seeking a better job, she had recently joined a WhatsApp group.

“The same group also had the suspect as a member. He worked in a finance firm but had recently lost his job. When the woman posted her requirement for a new job in the group, the man reached out to her,” said the DCP.