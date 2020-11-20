Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Man held with 6.29 kg gold bars at New Delhi railway station

Man held with 6.29 kg gold bars at New Delhi railway station

New DelhiA 37-year-old man at the New Delhi railway station was arrested after he was found with around 6.29 kg gold bars, which he had hidden in a concealed pouch of his jacket,...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

A 37-year-old man at the New Delhi railway station was arrested after he was found with around 6.29 kg gold bars, which he had hidden in a concealed pouch of his jacket, Delhi police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Singh said the gold, which had the marking of IPMR, Gulf Gold Refinery and Valcambi Suisee (Switzerland), has been confiscated.

The officer said that on Thursday, a police team was patrolling on platform 16 at the New Delhi Railway Station when police noticed a passenger behaving suspiciously. The Howrah Rajdhani Express train had just arrived then at around 10 am.



“Police stopped him for questioning. He was found in possession of gold bars. Officers from customs were called to the spot and after a thorough search as per procedure, it revealed he was carrying gold bars in cloth pouches specially made in the inner jacket and the cloth belt. The confiscated gold had the marking of IPMR, Gulf Gold Refinery and Valcambi Suisee (Switzerland).”

Police identified the man as Pravin Kumar Ambalal Khandelwal, a resident of Bhayandar in Maharashtra. Police said Khandelwal confessed he had received the gold from his accomplice in Kolkata and had boarded the train from Asansol, West Bengal.

“He had to deliver the gold to the jewellers in Mumbai. To avoid detection at the airports, train was used us a mode of transport and to avoid metal detectors, Howrah Station was avoided,” Singh said adding the customs is investigating the case.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Noida slips back to ‘very-poor’ zone as mercury falls, Saturday, Sunday to be coldest of season so far
Nov 20, 2020 23:15 IST
Tubs, cemented tanks and inflatable bath tubs: Chhath Puja performed amid unprecedented restrictions
Nov 20, 2020 23:14 IST
Mumbai’s SGNP to get cub after reunion bid with tigress fails
Nov 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Coronavirus pandemic: Can surgical masks be reused?
Nov 20, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.