Man held with 6.29 kg gold bars at New Delhi railway station

New Delhi

A 37-year-old man at the New Delhi railway station was arrested after he was found with around 6.29 kg gold bars, which he had hidden in a concealed pouch of his jacket, Delhi police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Singh said the gold, which had the marking of IPMR, Gulf Gold Refinery and Valcambi Suisee (Switzerland), has been confiscated.

The officer said that on Thursday, a police team was patrolling on platform 16 at the New Delhi Railway Station when police noticed a passenger behaving suspiciously. The Howrah Rajdhani Express train had just arrived then at around 10 am.

“Police stopped him for questioning. He was found in possession of gold bars. Officers from customs were called to the spot and after a thorough search as per procedure, it revealed he was carrying gold bars in cloth pouches specially made in the inner jacket and the cloth belt. The confiscated gold had the marking of IPMR, Gulf Gold Refinery and Valcambi Suisee (Switzerland).”

Police identified the man as Pravin Kumar Ambalal Khandelwal, a resident of Bhayandar in Maharashtra. Police said Khandelwal confessed he had received the gold from his accomplice in Kolkata and had boarded the train from Asansol, West Bengal.

“He had to deliver the gold to the jewellers in Mumbai. To avoid detection at the airports, train was used us a mode of transport and to avoid metal detectors, Howrah Station was avoided,” Singh said adding the customs is investigating the case.