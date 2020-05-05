Sections
Home / Delhi News / Man killed for intervening in a fight, two held

Man killed for intervening in a fight, two held

A 32-year-old man was stabbed by another man and his juvenile friend in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Monday evening after he tried to intervene in a drunken brawl between two men. The police have...

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 32-year-old man was stabbed by another man and his juvenile friend in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Monday evening after he tried to intervene in a drunken brawl between two men. The police have arrested the man and the juvenile.

According to the police, they received a call on Monday at the Nangloi police station from one Pankaj Kishore who reported that his brother has been stabbed by two men. A police team that reached the spot found that the man had been rushed to Maharaja Agrasen hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased man was identified as Ashish Kishore; he ran a dairy business in Nangloi.

“A preliminary enquiry revealed that on Monday evening, one Gauri Shankar, who was drunk, got into a verbal quarrel with another man, identified as one Nathu. At the same time, Ashish Kishore, who was in the vicinity, saw the two men fighting and intervened, trying to pacify them. In the meantime, another man, later identified as one Jatin, 22, arrived there with a juvenile friend and started threatening Ashish Kishore against interfering,” a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.



The police said that despite threats, Kishore did not leave the place and continued trying to pacify the men. “Jatin and Kishore had a verbal spat. Jatin then caught Kishore and overpowered him and the juvenile stabbed Kishore in the chest, leaving him dead,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said they registered a case of murder at the Nangloi police station and have arrested Jatin. They also apprehended the juvenile who stabbed Kishore. Both of them are unemployed and their criminal background is being checked. “The crime is being investigated further,” the DCP said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 20:07 IST
Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE
May 05, 2020 20:11 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in New Delhi now stands at 88
May 05, 2020 20:19 IST

latest news

Arjun reveals if Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will get a direct digital release
May 05, 2020 20:31 IST
‘Let Congress keep the money’: Kerala CM refuses party aid for migrants’ train fares
May 05, 2020 20:30 IST
20 foreign nationals, who attended Tablighi Jamat in Delhi and were booked, granted pre-arrest bail
May 05, 2020 20:27 IST
Uran wetlands proposed as conservation reserves by forest department
May 05, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.