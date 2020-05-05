Man killed for intervening in a fight, two held

A 32-year-old man was stabbed by another man and his juvenile friend in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Monday evening after he tried to intervene in a drunken brawl between two men. The police have arrested the man and the juvenile.

According to the police, they received a call on Monday at the Nangloi police station from one Pankaj Kishore who reported that his brother has been stabbed by two men. A police team that reached the spot found that the man had been rushed to Maharaja Agrasen hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased man was identified as Ashish Kishore; he ran a dairy business in Nangloi.

“A preliminary enquiry revealed that on Monday evening, one Gauri Shankar, who was drunk, got into a verbal quarrel with another man, identified as one Nathu. At the same time, Ashish Kishore, who was in the vicinity, saw the two men fighting and intervened, trying to pacify them. In the meantime, another man, later identified as one Jatin, 22, arrived there with a juvenile friend and started threatening Ashish Kishore against interfering,” a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The police said that despite threats, Kishore did not leave the place and continued trying to pacify the men. “Jatin and Kishore had a verbal spat. Jatin then caught Kishore and overpowered him and the juvenile stabbed Kishore in the chest, leaving him dead,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said they registered a case of murder at the Nangloi police station and have arrested Jatin. They also apprehended the juvenile who stabbed Kishore. Both of them are unemployed and their criminal background is being checked. “The crime is being investigated further,” the DCP said.