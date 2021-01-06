Sections
Home / Delhi News / Man killed in accident near Punjabi Bagh flyover

Man killed in accident near Punjabi Bagh flyover

A 26-year-old man was killed while his friend was critically injured after they met with an accident on a scooter they were riding near the west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 26-year-old man was killed while his friend was critically injured after they met with an accident on a scooter they were riding near the west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh flyover on Monday night, the police said.

The police said they were probing if it was a case of a hit-and-run or the duo’s scooter slipped on the road because of the rain. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death and hurt was registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said that around 11 pm on Monday, the Punjabi Bagh police station received a call regarding an accident near the Punjabi Bagh flyover. A police team reached there and found a scooter in a damaged condition. Two injured persons were moved to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. They were identified as Kunal Sadana and his friend Sukash Mandal,25.

“Sadana was declared brought dead while Mandal is undergoing treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital. His condition is critical,” said DCP Purohit.

Police said that both Sadana and Mandal worked as salesmen at a garment shop in Karol Bagh. Sadana lived with his family in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh while Mandal is a resident of Karol Bagh.

“Where the two were going at the time of the accident is also being ascertained. The CCTV cameras installed around the mishap spot and on the route where it happened is also being probed for clues to find out if any other vehicle had hit the scooter,” said a police officer, associated with the probe.

