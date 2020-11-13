Sections
Man sets himself on fire after mobile store refuses to replace handset

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

A 40-year-old man allegedly set himself afire at a mall in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday afternoon when a store refused to replace a “malfunctioned” mobile phone he had gifted to his niece for online classes, police said.

The man, who repairs inverters, suffered 40% burns and is being treated at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said the man’s condition is stable.

The DCP said the man had bought the smartphone from a store at the mall in Rohini a month ago and gifted it to his 14-year-old niece who is a class nine student at a government school.



“According to the family, the phone started to get heated and malfunctioned. He visited the store on November 6 and demanded the handset be replaced, but the company cited their policy to deny him a replacement,” the DCP said, based on his family’s complaint.

Further correspondence with the company yielded no results and he was again cited the same policy for refusal, the DCP said.

“On Friday, he decided to set himself on fire if his request was turned down,” the officer said.

When his request was again turned down on Friday, Mishra allegedly filled en empty bottle with petrol from his scooter parked outside the mall and then set himself on fire while climbing down the stairs.

The police are continuing to probe the circumstances of the alleged suicide bid.

