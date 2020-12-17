Sections
Man shot and injured near Jama Masjid, hunt on for three men

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 27-year-old man was shot and injured by three men near Jama Masjid early Thursday allegedly over a previous enmity, police said. The injured man is out of danger and efforts to arrest the three men are on, said senior police officers.

According to the police, they received information from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital around 2.46am that a man has been admitted with a gunshot wound to the leg. A police team rushed to the hospital and met the injured Nafees Ahmed, a resident of Raqab Ganj, who alleged that he was attacked by one Siddhu and his two associates.

“The man told the police that he had some quarrel with Siddhu. He stated that on Thursday morning, when he was returning home, Siddhu and his two friends intercepted him. They picked up a fight with him and when he tried to leave the area, they took out a pistol and fired two shots in the air. When he tried to call for help, the men fired at him and fled the spot,” said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said Ahmed sustained a single bullet gunshot wound to the leg. “His statement was recorded based on which a case of attempt to murder has been registered at the Jama Masjid police station. We have identified the suspects and efforts are on to arrest them,” Bhatia said.

