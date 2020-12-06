Man shot dead in Sector 24, Rohini; video footage of killing surfaces on social media

A 25-year-old man was shot dead by a group of four to five men, in Sector 24 of outer Delhi’s Rohini on Friday evening. The CCTV footage of the murder surfaced on social media on Sunday and a woman friend of the victim is seen trying to help him after chasing away the attackers. The firing was also caught on camera, though the faces of the attackers, the victim and his friend are not clearly visible.

As many as seven bullets were fired and five of them hit the 25-year-old man, identified as Bharat Solanki alias Yuvin, killing him on the spot. Solanki had a criminal background and was involved in three or four criminal cases, including extortion and robbery, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.

DCP Mishra said Solanki was with his woman friend and they had gone to a grocery shop in Sector 24 on Friday evening. Around 7pm, Solanki came out of the shop and headed to his car with the purchased goods. The woman remained in the shop, the DCP said.

Just then, the assailants, who were lying in wait, opened fire at him. The CCTV footage shows Solanki talking to someone sitting in a white car, while one of the assailants walked up to Solanki and fired a couple of shots at him. As Solanki fell on the road, another assailant, seen wearing a cap, pumped around five more bullets into him.

“Hearing the gunshots, the woman came out of the shop and rushed to help Solanki. Seeing her, the assailants fled just as she started chasing them. We are questioning her and have not given (her) a clean chit in the case so far,” said DCP Mishra.

The CCTV footage shows that the man wearing a cap was firing when the woman bumped into him. She is seen crouching to avoid being shot. Soon as the assailants fled, the person in the white car also sped away and the woman rushed to help Solanki.

According to the DCP, the motive behind the murder and the identity of the assailants are yet to be ascertained. He said a case of murder was registered at the Begampur police station and personal enmity and love affair angles were being probed. Solanki was associated with a gang, a few members of which are in jail.

“Gang rivalry could also be the reason behind Solanki’s murder. All possible motives are being probed,” Mishra said.