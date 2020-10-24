Man shot dead near Mohan garden, police suspect old rivalry

A 35-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by a father-son duo over an old enmity in southwest Delhi’s Vipin Garden near Mohan Garden on Thursday afternoon, police said. The father-son duo fired eight bullets, five of which hit the man’s body and he died on the spot, they said.

The two are absconding after the crime. The two had called the 35-year-old man, who also had a criminal background, to resolve their differences and end their enmity.

Police investigation has revealed that the two men offered him a cup of tea and then shot him dead. The daylight firing incident triggered panic among local residents. A case of murder was registered at the Mohan Garden police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that the police control room had received a call regarding firing at 55-foot road falling under the territorial jurisdiction of the Mohan Garden police station. A police team reached there and found Vikas Mehta, murdered with gunshot injuries. Police said Mehta’s name was on the list of bad characters of the Mohan Garden police station. A bad character, according to police records, is a person with multiple criminal cases whose activities must be monitored because he or she is a threat to law and order.

“Mehta was killed by a father-son duo over an old enmity. We have identified them. Our teams are conducting raids to nab them. Eight bullets were fired. Five of them hit Mehta,” added DCP Meena.

The police, however, did not specify the issue over which Mehta and the father-son duo were having their longstanding enmity. Mehta is survived by his parents, wife, and two children. The family lives in Vipin Garden area. Mehta’s body was shifted to a government hospital’s mortuary in west Delhi for autopsy, the police said.