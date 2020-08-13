Man thrashed to death, two held

A 50-year-old man was killed after being allegedly thrashed by his daughter’s neighbours in north Delhi’s Burari on Wednesday night. Police said the fight started over the man’s daughter allegedly leaving her dog unleashed outside their house, to which the neighbours had objected. Police have arrested two men for the murder.

The police, around midnight on Wednesday, received a call reporting a fight between two groups over a woman leaving her dog unleashed in the area.

“When a police team reached the spot, they were informed that a 50-year-old man who was injured in the brawl has been taken to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial hospital. The injured man was identified as Kuldeep Katyal, a resident of Sant Nagar, Burari,” said a police officer.

The officer said during the preliminary enquiry, Kuldeep’s son Shambhu, 25, who runs a mobile phone repair shop at home, said around 11.45pm on Wednesday his nephew came running and said that his father had got into a fight. “Shambhu and his father Kuldeep rushed to his sister’s house in the same locality. There, two neighbours, Deepak, 25 and his uncle Vakul, 30, were thrashing Kuldeep’s son-in-law Ashok. When he intervened, the duo hit him on the head with a bat and he collapsed,” the police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said the police have registered a case based on Shambhu’s statement to probe the assault. “On Thursday morning we received information that Kuldeep’s condition deteriorated and he was moved to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder was then registered and Deepak and Vakul were arrested,” Bhardwaj said.

The DCP said Kuldeep’s daughter has also alleged that one of their neighbours gestured lewdly towards her but she didn’t report this earlier. “We are probing this and adequate action will be taken,” she said.