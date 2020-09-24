Manish Sisodia’s condition stable, will undergo another Covid-19 test in couple of days

Sisodia is the second cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to have tested positive for Covid-19. (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)

Officials on Thursday said that Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease at a hospital in the national capital, is stable and he will go another test in a couple of days.

Sisodia had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and was under home isolation since.

The 48-year-old was admitted to the state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on Wednesday, which is a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

A senior official on Wednesday said that Sisodia was hospitalized as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen levels dropped slightly.

“He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation,” a senior doctor of the hospital told news agency PTI.

The doctor added that Sisodia will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days.

Sisodia is the second cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was infected in June and was hospitalised thereafter. Jain’s condition improved after he was administered plasma therapy.

(With PTI inputs)