Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Marginal drop in capital’s air quality, fall in mercury likely next week: IMD

Marginal drop in capital’s air quality, fall in mercury likely next week: IMD

Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), data shows that on Friday 499 fires were spotted over Punjab and Haryana, contributing to 4% of the Capital’s PM2.5 levels.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city, was 10.1 degree Celsius. (File Photo)

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated marginally on Saturday and settled in the poor category from moderate on
Friday.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed Delhi’s overall AQI on Saturday at 231. On Friday, the air quality had improved to reach 137. IMD scientists said that the wind speed had slowed down slightly on Saturday compared to Friday, but it was still enough to have facilitated pollution dispersion.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring research centre, said, “The average wind speed recorded on Thursday night was also around 8kmph, which is rare because winds tend to slow down at night. During the day too, the winds have been favourable for the dispersion of pollutants. Today (Saturday), the wind speed was high but not as high as it was on Friday, so the AQI increased.”

Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), data shows that on Friday 499 fires were spotted over Punjab and Haryana, contributing to 4% of the Capital’s PM2.5 levels.



Soni also said air quality is expected to remain between moderate and poor range till November 30, after which there is a forecast for deterioration.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, also said that gradually wind speed will deteriorate from Sunday.

He added that the temperature in Delhi and NCR is also expected to fall in the coming days because of the continuing snowfall in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and parts of Uttarakhand.

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city, was 10.1 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was 26.4 degree Celsius.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
Nov 28, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

‘Verify allegations of CRZ violations at Juhu for VBSL’
Nov 29, 2020 00:41 IST
Chandigarh’s new traffic SSP to join within a week
Nov 29, 2020 00:39 IST
Youth held for killing one, injuring another in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony
Nov 29, 2020 00:38 IST
Artist in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme creates rendition of Kaliyon Ka Chaman
Nov 29, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.