Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Massive fire breaks out at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi

Massive fire breaks out at Harley Davidson showroom in Delhi

“A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar in the early hours of the day. Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control around 5.50am. No casualties,” the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. (Sourced)

A massive fire broke out at a showroom of motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson India in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area early on Saturday, officials said. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said 25 tenders were rushed to the spot and that the fire has been brought under control.

“A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar in the early hours of the day. Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control around 5.50am. No casualties,” they said.

The showroom was situated on the first and second floor of a building and five people were rescued from a nightclub on the third floor of the building. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Saturday’s incident comes almost a week after a fire was reported at a mask manufacturing factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on December 26. Officials said that a 45-year-old man died in the fire. DFS director Atul Garg said officials broke down the door of the factory and rescued three people of which one was unconscious. The police said that a case was registered against a factory owner and he was arrested subsequently.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
3 more who returned to Kolkata from UK test Covid-19 positive
by HT Correspondent
North India, already shivering with freezing temperatures, sees rainfall
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
With 19,078 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally rises over 10.3 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Ananya shows off beach body in a bikini on Maldives vacay, Suhana loves it
by HT Entertainment Desk
DDA launches 2021 housing scheme, puts 1,354 flats on sale
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi lays foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2020 saw environment bounce back to its glory, even if temporarily
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.