Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Mayors meet L-G, demand clearing of dues by Delhi govt

Mayors meet L-G, demand clearing of dues by Delhi govt

Mayors from the three municipal corporations of Delhi — led by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other BJP MLAs —on Wednesday met...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mayors from the three municipal corporations of Delhi — led by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other BJP MLAs —on Wednesday met lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal over the alleged non-payment of dues by the state government to the corporations.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the L-G and sought his intervention on the issue of the payment of Rs 13,000 crore that the government allegedly owes to the civic bodies.

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash, south corporation mayor Anamika Mithilesh and east corporation mayor Nirmal Jain were part of the delegation that met the L-G.

Bidhuri said that MLAs and mayors had requested Baijal to look into the matter of payment of dues, including Rs 10,000 crore property tax, from the Delhi government.



“We have requested the L-G to direct the Delhi government to immediately pay corporations their Rs 13,000 crore dues and Rs 10,000 that they owe in property tax. The rigid behaviour of the Delhi government towards non-payment of dues is adversely affecting salary disbursal of civic employees,” Bidhuri said.

Jai Prakash, mayor of north corporation, said the BJP delegation sought the intervention of the L-G in solving the financial crisis as funds were being withheld by the Delhi government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday alleged “corruption and mismanagement” in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations. Kejriwal had also claimed that his government had been paying 3-4 times more funds to the three municipal corporations since 2015, as compared to previous regimes in Delhi.

Teachers and doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have been protesting against non-payment of their salaries for the last 3-4 months. The north civic body, however, on Tuesday claimed to have paid salaries of doctors up to September 2020 and salaries of sanitation employees and domestic breeding checkers up to August 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Biden casts ballot, attacks President Trump
Oct 28, 2020 23:50 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Oct 28, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

Day after teacher tests positive, exam centre shifted from Samrala govt school
Oct 29, 2020 00:04 IST
As cases spike, Delhi has 3,047 containment zones in place to check virus spread
Oct 29, 2020 00:04 IST
Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu’s son’s remarks on Marathi on Big Boss show upset Shiv Sena, MNS
Oct 29, 2020 00:03 IST
Republicans tell tech CEOs ‘free pass’ legal shield should end
Oct 29, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.