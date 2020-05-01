Mayurdhwaj Apartments de-contained; no new case reported in 28 days

The Delhi government on Friday de-contained Mayurdhwaj Apartments in IP Extension, Patparganj, in east district after no new Covid-19 case was reported from the society in the last 28 days, bringing down the total number of containment zones to 96.

The gated society, which has 105 flats, was declared a containment zone on April 3—after a resident was brought dead to the Shanti Mukund Hospital, was tested for Covid-19 and his sample tested positive. The deceased person was on dialysis and used to visit the hospital periodically.

“Four weeks after being sealed under operation Shield, Mayurdhwaj Apartment in East Delhi is being de-contained. No new cases found. Congratulations to the health team and all residents,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter.

District administration officials said they had conducted repeated surveys and health checkups of all 303 residents in the society and their tests came out negative.

“Active surveillance of the area and vicinity was done by the CDMO (East) for 28 days. No new cases emerged, hence Mayurdhwaj Apartment was de-contained as part of scaling down process,” district magistrate east Arun Kumar Mishra said.

In his de-containment order, Mishra said that medical authorities shall continue follow up operations and the usual lockdown restrictions will remain in place.

The HT, on Tuesday, had reported that Mayurdhwaj Apartments could be one of the four containment zones which could be de-contained by May 3 as fresh cases of Covid-19 had not surfaced.

On Thursday, the Delhi government had scaled down restrictions in three containment zones—Shahjahanabad Society in Dwarka, Vardhman Apartment in Mayur Vihar-1 and a sealed lane in E-block of East of Kailash—after no new Covid-19 cases were reported in any of these areas in 28 days. Earlier last week, the Delhi government has de-contained Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave.

