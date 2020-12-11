MCDs highly inefficient, says AAP

Continuing with its criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the civic bodies of inefficiency. The BJP rubbished the accusations and said the AAP government is “frustrated” over the issue of non disbursal of funds to the civic bodies.

“For the past 15 days, the mayors are busy protesting outside the CM’s residence and the MCDs are operating without leaders. While the commissioners are on leave, the BJP-led MCDs have failed to appoint officials in their stead. The sheer inefficiency of the MCDs is affecting the people of Delhi. Has the BJP already accepted their defeat in the upcoming MCD polls?” AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA Atishi said.

Praveen Shakar Kapoor, the BJP’s Delhi unit spokesperson said, “Ms Atishi’s statements expose the frustration of the Arvind Kejriwal government over the fund issue. Today, people of Delhi know very well that the financial turmoil in civic bodies is due to the Delhi government’s biased style of functioning and its failure to release funds to the municipal bodies. It is more shocking because the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal himself resorted to dharnas in 2014 and 2018 demanding certain powers (from the Centre) to function without hassle and, today, his party is objecting to peaceful dharnas. AAP leaders should rather convince the government to release funds.”

Mayors of the three MCDs have been protesting outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding around ₹13,500 crore in funds, which, they claim, the Delhi government owes to the civic bodies.