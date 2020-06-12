Sections
Mercury rises above 42 degree Celsius in parts of Delhi

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15. (AFP)

The mercury crossed the 42 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of Delhi on Friday, a couple of days after the city was lashed by rain and thundershowers.

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded their maximum temperatures at 42 and 42.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Humidity levels oscillated between 43 and 80 per cent.  There is a possibility of a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.



Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

