Mercury touches 43 degree Celsius mark in parts of Delhi

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded the maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 19:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

The mercury touched the 43 degrees Celsius-mark in parts of the national capital on Monday and is expected to hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days.The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded the maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.Humidity levels oscillated between 35 and 73 per cent, officials said. A partly cloudy sky is likely on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.The weatherman said the mercury will hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days before light rains bring relief from the heat.

