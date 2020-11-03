Sections
Metro puts up first U-girders for Phase 4 corridor

The construction work of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 is picking up pace despite the constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Tuesday...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The construction work of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 is picking up pace despite the constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Tuesday installed the U girders on the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridor.

U girders, DMRC officials said, is an important component of the elevated viaduct on which the tracks will be laid. The U girder was erected near the Kali Mata temple, between the upcoming Pushpanjali and Deepali Chowk Metro stations, along the Outer Ring Road.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “This is a standard span with twin U girders of 28 metres length each in one span and the total weight of one U girder is approximately 160 MT. This is a major milestone for the DMRC, as despite several constraints due to the ongoing pandemic, this important component of the construction work could be started. The casting of the U girders was started at the casting yard in Mundka in June earlier this year.”

He added, “Despite issues such as unavailability of adequate labour, the DMRC is moving ahead with the construction work on all the three corridors that have been approved so far, under Metro Phase 4.” A total of 780 such U girders are planned to be installed on this corridor.

