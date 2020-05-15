Metro restart plan does away with tokens, alternate seats to be empty

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is in the process of finalising protocols for passenger movement at its stations and inside its trains. The protocols are being drawn up with focus on social distancing — essential to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) — once the Centre gives its nod for public transport to operate in the fourth phase of the lockdown, which will begin Monday .

Among other norms, the new rules being drawn up will likely include complete cashless transactions at ticketing counters, earmarking designated spots for passengers to stand while waiting for trains or at ticketing counters, use of face masks and Arogya Setu mobile application and separate entry and exit points to the station premises, said an official.

These measures, which are under consideration and yet to be finalised, are based on the guidelines provided by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (HUA) to all metro corporations in the country for drafting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Once metro operations resume, a senior official said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to do away with the token system and all transactions at ticketing counter will be completely cashless. “Chances of the spread of the infection increases while using tokens,” added this person who asked not to be named.

While guidelines are yet to be finalised, Delhi Metro has already started putting markers on station floors and platforms to earmark space for passengers while waiting at stations or counters. It has also put up stickers on seats inside the trains, with alternate seats having to be left vacant to ensure social distancing.

“At present, DMRC is taking up the necessary cleaning inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, and the security area. Other necessary logistical arrangements, such as provision of hand sanitization/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being put in place,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, DMRC.

The Central Road Research Institute recently drafted guidelines, which were shared with all state governments and transport agencies, for public transport to operate while ensuring social distancing norms. Mukti Advani, principal scientist, transport planning at CSIR-CRRI, said, “Online ticketing system should be encouraged and at least 80% of tickets should be booked online. It is good that Delhi Metro is earmarking spots on the platforms to ensure social distancing. Apart from inside the station, efforts also have to be made to ensure there is no crowding outside the stations too. We had also recommended that passengers should sit on alternate seats.”

The number of passengers travelling per train will drop sharply due to measures proposed to ensure social distancing. Currently, close to 1,800 people travel on a six-coach train. With passengers allowed to sit on alternate seats, this is likely to cut the passenger-carrying capacity of the trains to 300-500, said the Delhi Metro official.

Before the lockdown was imposed, Delhi Metro used to ferry nearly 6 million passengers daily, running close to 5,000 trips everyday on its 10 lines.

A senior ministry official, aware of the development, said that the Metro corporations have been asked to focus on five or six key areas that include social distancing; use of the Arogya Setu application and face masks by passengers; avoid stopping at stations in or near containment zones; use air-conditioning facility in keeping with the new Central Public Works Department (CPWD) guidelines (between 24-30 degrees Celsius); and push for digital transactions.

Dayal said, “The decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi NCR will be taken by the government, after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers will be shared with the public.”