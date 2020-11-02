Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / ‘Metro travel in Delhi should be regulated’: Home ministry after Covid-19 review meeting

‘Metro travel in Delhi should be regulated’: Home ministry after Covid-19 review meeting

The national capital on Sunday recorded 5,664 new cases of Covid-19 and 51 fatalities, as the positivity rate soared to 12.7 per cent, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:09 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People, flouting social distancing norms, visit a crowded Sadar Bazar market during the festive season in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday said that the surge in active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in national capital Delhi is due to the festival season and the laxity shown by people in adhering to safe Covid behaviour.

“The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe Covid behaviour,” the ministry said in a statement.

The home ministry further said that hospital bed situation is comfortable in Delhi with 57 per cent of 15,789 dedicated Covid-19 beds being vacant.

It also said that the government will focus on efforts like targeted RT-PCR testing in sensitive zones such as restaurants, markets and salons.



The statement came after a Covid-19 review meeting conducted by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla with health ministry and other experts. Decreasing temperature and rising pollution was discussed as part of the strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

It was emphasised in the meeting that Metro travel in Delhi should be carefully regulated, strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been issued in this regard, the MHA said.

The national capital on Sunday recorded 5,664 new cases of Covid-19 and 51 fatalities, as the positivity rate soared to 12.7 per cent, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin.

So far, 392,370 people have contracted Covid-19 in Delhi, of whom 352,635 have recovered, the bulletin said.

With 44,623 total tests recorded on Sunday, the positivity rate shot up to 12.7 per cent - up from an average of 5.3% recorded for the week ending October 8. The positivity rate stood at 11.42 per cent on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 17:03 IST
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 17:09 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

FIR lodged against poet Munawwar Rana for ‘promoting enmity’
Nov 02, 2020 17:15 IST
MUA Zoha Wani’s handy makeup essentials that no girl should forget
Nov 02, 2020 17:13 IST
Rajasthan’s Gujjar quota stir: One faction continues agitation, the other calls for ending it
Nov 02, 2020 17:13 IST
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 17:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.