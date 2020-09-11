Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today

The last line on the network, the Airport Express Line, will open Saturday, when the Delhi Metro will revert to its pre-lockdown operational timings of 6am to 11pm. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Metro Friday resumed services in two more corridors -- the Magenta Line(Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden), and the Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh) as part of its graded unlock plan. With this, it has now reopened all its major lines.

The last line on the network, the Airport Express Line, will open Saturday, when the Delhi Metro will revert to its pre-lockdown operational timings of 6am to 11pm. The metro services were shut on March 22, in view of Covid-19 outbreak

On Friday, the Delhi Metro recorded a total ridership of 1,28,886 (till 7.30pm). The Magenta Line catered to 6,953 passengers and Grey Line to 514 passengers. The ridership on the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli) was 41,689, while it was 38,623 on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector-21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic Centre). Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) got 8,678 passengers and Red Line 15,485 passengers.

Around 11,119 people travelled on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Ballabhgarh) and 5,825 on the Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Bahadurgarh).

Anticipating a further increase in passenger footfall, Mangu Singh, managing director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), sent out a video message to Delhi residents, urging them to “break the peak” and avoid crowding on the system. He also urged them to use the Metro system for travel only if necessary during the pandemic.

“From tomorrow (Saturday) normal services will resume on the Delhi Metro. However, with social distancing norms in place, our carrying capacity has reduced drastically. Earlier, we could ferry around 300 passengers in a coach but that has now reduced to just 50. Keeping this in mind, I request you to stagger your travel hours,” Singh said.

He continued in the video message, “If you avoid travelling during rush hours, DMRC will also be able to give you the best service. I also request all employers, to stagger your office timings and allow your staff flexible working hours. Do not think that the situation has returned to normal; people who are working from home, kindly continue to do so.”

To ensure travel options for those appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, the DMRC has also decided to start its services from 6am, instead of the usual 8am on Sundays, on all lines.

However, the DMRC advised students to reach stations with ample time in hand for the process of screening and sanitisation at the gates and in view of the increased travel time owing to longer stoppage time at each station.