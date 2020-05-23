Sections
Migrant workers sprayed with disinfectant in south Delhi, civic body says ‘by mistake’

Scores of migrants had gathered outside the Hemu Kalani Senior Secondary School for screening in Lajpat Nagar-3 before boarding a Shramik Special train.

Updated: May 23, 2020 13:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

A massive number of migrant workers and their family have been attempting to reach home, by any means of transportation, while a large number of them have been undertaking the journey on foot. (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

A group of migrants, waiting outside a Lajpat Nagar school for heath screening, were sprayed with a disinfectant by an area civic body worker on Friday.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation later said it happened by “mistake” as the worker could not handle the pressure of the jetting machine and its official present at the spot had “apologised” to the public.

A video clip of the incident was circulated on social media. A worker engaged in a sanitation drive can be seen spraying disinfectant on some of the migrant workers present there.



“Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments.

“The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public,” the SDMC said in a statement.

A massive number of migrant workers and their family have been attempting to reach home, by any means of transportation, while a large number of them have been undertaking the journey on foot.

