Sections
Home / Delhi News / Minister finds irregularities in distribution of take-home ration, orders audit of anganwadis

Minister finds irregularities in distribution of take-home ration, orders audit of anganwadis

The Delhi women and child development (WCD) minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday found “irregularities” in the distribution of ‘take-home ration’,...

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi women and child development (WCD) minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday found “irregularities” in the distribution of ‘take-home ration’, during a surprise inspection of households covered by the government’s integrated child development scheme (ICDS).

The minister has ordered an audit of all anganwadi centres, which are responsible for the distribution of ration to children and pregnant and lactating women. According to the scheme, each child beneficiary is entitled to 1,300gm of dalia, 260gm of black gram (raw), 130gm of jaggery and 130gm of roasted black gram. Each pregnant woman gets 1,690gm of dalia, 260gm of black gram (raw), 130gm of jaggery and 130gm of roasted black gram.

Thursday’s inspection found that several beneficiaries were not getting the ration in the prescribed quantities.

“Irregularities were found in the quantity of ration distributed to beneficiaries. We are carrying out a door-to-door inspection of each beneficiary. I have ordered an audit of all anganwadi centres and payments to the agencies concerned will be stopped until the report comes. Strictest possible action will be taken against those found guilty,” Gautum said.



He along with officials from the WCD department had on Thursday inspected areas such as Tarzan Camp, Narela, Rohini sector-24, JJ Colony Bawana and Sanjay Basti in Timarpur assembly constituency.

The purpose of the inspection was to check the implementation of the ICDS scheme. There were several complaints from beneficiaries about irregularities in the quantity of ration received, said a statement issued by the minister’s office on Thursday evening.

While the take-home ration was being distributed in proper quantities in most places, in Narela, it was found that only 15% of the entitled ration was being distributed. Besides similar complaints were received from Seemapuri assembly constituency, it said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha bans congregation during Raja festival in view of Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
In India, 69 districts have case fatality rate double than that of national average: Govt
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count mounts to 470
Jun 11, 2020 22:19 IST
Amir and Sohail pull out of England tour due to personal reasons
Jun 11, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.