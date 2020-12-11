Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Miscreants ‘smear black ink’ on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Delhi residence

Miscreants ‘smear black ink’ on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Delhi residence

Following this Delhi Police reached the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP, however, they found the wall clean. According to the police sources, the wall could have been cleaned before they arrived at the spot.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:50 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT file photo)

Some unidentified miscreants allegedly smeared black ink on the walls of the New Delhi residence of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday, a video of which went viral.

Following this Delhi Police reached the residence of the Diamond Harbour MP, however, they found the wall clean.

According to the police sources, the wall could have been cleaned before they arrived at the spot.

The police have not received any complaint in this regard yet.

The alleged incident took place on a day the motorcade of BJP National President J P Nadda was attacked allegedly by the Trinamool Congress supporters outside Kolkata. The convoy was headed to Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengal BJP chief warns of revenge after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
by R Sukumar

latest news

No relief for vehicular movement in Delhi as farmers’ stir enters Day 16
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
CBSE says 10th, 12th exam dates in circulation not correct, don’t believe in them
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Special fridges to store Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Lucknow
by Gaurav Saigal
Ridhi: I won’t say there’s no hierarchy shown towards TV and film actors
by Rishabh Suri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.