Sections
Home / Delhi News / Missing boy’s body found in garbage with face smashed in Delhi’s Gokalpuri

Missing boy’s body found in garbage with face smashed in Delhi’s Gokalpuri

Police said the boy’s face was smashed with a stone.

Updated: May 31, 2020 07:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The brother said the boy would remain out for days. (HT Archives. Representative image )

A 12-year-old boy’s body was found lying in a pile of garbage in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri on Saturday seven days after he went missing from Ghaziabad’s Loni, around 5km away, police said and added a preliminary inquiry suggested some drug addicts may have murdered him.

Police said the boy’s face was smashed with a stone. “The body was sent for post mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. ..he was identified by his brother. They live in Loni with their mother who works as a housemaid. Their father died a few years ago... he told police the deceased hung out with some boys in Gokalpuri who have substance abuse problems,” deputy police commissioner (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The brother said the boy would remain out for days. “It is suspected that the boy was killed over some fight within the group. It looks like they killed him with a stone and then left his body near the garbage. We have formed teams to nab the suspects. CCTV footage has been collected and all those who were last seen with the boy are being identified.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing boy’s body found in garbage with face smashed in Delhi’s Gokalpuri
May 31, 2020 07:19 IST
Active Covid-19 cases increase in Delhi, but recovery rate improves to 43 per cent
May 31, 2020 07:13 IST
Elon Musk’s SpaceX ship blasts off with 2 US astronauts. Here’s what makes it special
May 31, 2020 07:09 IST
JCC members’ incitement caused Delhi riots: Police
May 31, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.