Missing for a month, Delhi engineer found dead in Pune hotel

The engineer’s family members arrived in Pune on Monday and took custody of the body after a post-mortem was conducted.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Police is trying to find out the engineer’s connection with Pune since he lived in Delhi and worked in Noida. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 29-year-old engineer from Delhi was found dead in a hotel in Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The engineer, who worked in a private firm in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is suspected to have died by suicide on Sunday. He is survived by his parents and a wife in her third trimester of pregnancy, according to the police.

“There was a suicide note that we found in his hotel room. It was written inside a notebook in Hindi. It was pretty vague and mentioned some trouble that he had run into in life. There is no way of telling if it was work-related or personal,” said police inspector (crime) V Goud of Shivajinagar police station.

He was reported missing by his family in Delhi since October last week while his body was found in a hotel located at Model Colony in Shivajinagar, Pune, officials said. The police are verifying whether he had any connection with Pune as he worked and had a family in Delhi.



His family members arrived in Pune on Monday and took custody of the body after a post-mortem was conducted.

His death was recorded in an accidental death report at Shivajinagar police station. Police sub inspector PA Muthnale of Shivajinagar police station is investigating the case.

The techie, according to Gaud, had recorded a message to wife which indicated that he attempted to end life multiple times before hanging himself in Pune.

