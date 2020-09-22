Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhiwale: Missing the city’s atmospheric chai

Delhiwale: Missing the city’s atmospheric chai

Suddenly, early last year, the stall vanished. The niche lost its life, although meantime it was whitewashed and made to look new by the building owner. Save for some ominous rumours, nobody around had a clue on what had become of Lallan.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 03:49 IST

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In the morning, the space around the picturesque niche teemed with tea drinkers. They would be busy in their chai, gossip and newspapers, totally oblivious to the beautiful setting. (Mayank Austen Soofi)

Lallan has returned. The man had virtually vanished for many months.

His tea stall in Old Delhi was among the city’s most atmospheric chai places, and looked like it had been here forever—though founded only four years ago.

The stall consisted of an arched niche scooped into the outer wall of a dilapidated building in Galli Choori Wallan street. This sublime niche was the best part of the stall.

In his late 20s, Lallan would walk to this spot every morning from his room in the vicinity, which he shared with half-a-dozen brick-layers. Within minutes, he would set up the stall consisting of a stove, a kettle, a steel tray, boxes of sugar and chai patti (tea leaves), stacks of plastic glasses, a pan of milk, strainers, and a few tea snacks such as the flaky fen, made in the neighbourhood bakeries. He carried the entire paraphernalia in a rusty metal trunk that the customers would use as bench.



In the morning, the space around the picturesque niche teemed with tea drinkers. They would be busy in their chai, gossip and newspapers, totally oblivious to the beautiful setting.

Suddenly, early last year, the stall vanished. The niche lost its life, although meantime it was whitewashed and made to look new by the building owner. Save for some ominous rumours, nobody around had a clue on what had become of Lallan.

Now, Lallan has resurfaced. This morning he is casually sitting inside that same niche, but without the tea things. Carefree and maskless, he says, “I’d gone back to my des (he means his village).” He’s from a village in Bahraich, UP—home to his parents, wife and four kids. Lallan left the city “because I was bored,” he admits shyly, shrugging his shoulders. He didn’t experience the city during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. But why be back in such a challenging time?

“Because I must restart working... I’ll do something new, maybe become a brick layer.”

While his beautiful chai stall is not likely to be back, at least our city has regained its Lallan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Sep 22, 2020 00:19 IST
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Sep 21, 2020 23:30 IST
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Sep 21, 2020 22:48 IST
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Sep 22, 2020 00:20 IST

latest news

Missing the city’s atmospheric chai
Sep 22, 2020 03:45 IST
Retired Navy man shot dead inside Dwarka apartment after altercation
Sep 22, 2020 03:39 IST
3-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar
Sep 22, 2020 03:14 IST
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’
Sep 22, 2020 02:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.