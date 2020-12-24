Sections
Mob vandalises Delhi Jal Board office; 30 detained

The AAP said that the accused were supporters of the BJP. The BJP has denied the allegation

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AAP leader and vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha. (ANI File)

Around 30 people have been detained after a mob allegedly vandalised the office of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday afternoon. An FIR in connection with the incident is yet to be registered, the police said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the accused were supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has denied the allegation.

“After this they entered the complex and broke into my office, they vandalised the entire office, broke furniture, glass, doors , windows, office machinery and injured people. They also threatened staff workers,” said Raghav Chadha, AAP spokesperson and vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board.

Chadha also shared photos and videos in his social media handles.

Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar said that the party workers had staged a “peaceful protest” against problems concerning water tanker and those who vandalised the office were not BJP supporters.

“It was a call for protest by the BJP. There was some scuffle, manhandling and vandalism. Some police personnel have been injured and we are getting them medically examined. So far we have no reports of AAP members or other public persons getting injured. We have detained about 30 of these protesters. We are registering an FIR at DBG Road police station,” said a senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified.

