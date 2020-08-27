Light rain likely in Delhi today

According to a Regional Meteorological Centre alert Thursday morning, the Capital is likely to see only light rain during the day.

“The forecast of rain has shifted to Thursday morning,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Authorities in Delhi are also monitoring the water level in the Yamuna river. The water level has reached 203.7 metres, which is close to the warning mark of 204.5 metres.

IMD has predicted intense spells of rain in many parts of northwest India between August 26 and August 28. Scientists explained that the monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active, south of its normal position and likely to remain active for the next two or three days. Apart from this, there is a convergence of lower level south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over north-west India till August 28. In Delhi, the peak rainfall activity due to this will take place between August 27 and August 28.