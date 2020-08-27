Sections
Home / Delhi News / Light rain likely in Delhi today

Light rain likely in Delhi today

Authorities in Delhi are also monitoring the water level in the Yamuna river. The water level has reached 203.7 metres, which is close to the warning mark of 204.5 metres

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The city is expected to receive moderate to heavy showers from Thursday morning. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

According to a Regional Meteorological Centre alert Thursday morning, the Capital is likely to see only light rain during the day.

“The forecast of rain has shifted to Thursday morning,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Also Read: Heavy rain warning for NW, central India; Rain over Delhi delayed but likely today, says IMD

Authorities in Delhi are also monitoring the water level in the Yamuna river. The water level has reached 203.7 metres, which is close to the warning mark of 204.5 metres.



IMD has predicted intense spells of rain in many parts of northwest India between August 26 and August 28. Scientists explained that the monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active, south of its normal position and likely to remain active for the next two or three days. Apart from this, there is a convergence of lower level south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over north-west India till August 28. In Delhi, the peak rainfall activity due to this will take place between August 27 and August 28.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plantation norms for highway projects relaxed
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
Robot ‘Zafira’ scans customers for masks at store in Tamil Nadu
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
‘Those walks in India created a commitment in me’: Harris recalls her grandfather
Aug 27, 2020 09:18 IST
Ram Madhav’s Kashmir visit amid killing of BJP leaders and a political churn
Aug 27, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.