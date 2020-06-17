Sections
Home / Delhi News / Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 22-23, says IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 22-23, says IMD

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above normal.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The weather stations at Pusa and Palam recorded the maximum temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.  (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

In some good news for Delhiites, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said that a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood will move towards southwest Uttar Pradesh by June 19 and June 20.

“It will help in further advancement of the monsoon in west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand, northeast Rajasthan and eastern Haryana between June 22 and June 24,” he said.

This means that the wind system will reach the national capital by June 22-23, which is three to four days earlier.  The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (103 per cent) for northwest India this year.

Srivastava said dry weather will prevail in Delhi on June 18 and June 19.



On Wednesday, most places in the city recorded the mercury above the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above normal.

The weather stations at Pusa and Palam recorded the maximum temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius and 42.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.  Humidity levels oscillated between 43 and 77 per cent.  The MeT department has predicted a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (upto 30 kilometers per hour) on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 41 and 29 degrees Celsius.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yogi suggests sealing UP-Delhi border to check Covid spread
Jun 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
Jun 17, 2020 21:36 IST
Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance
Jun 17, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.